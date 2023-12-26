Another warm and humid day is underway before colder weather arrives to end the week

ENTER DATELINE — After a warm and wet Christmas, humidity remains in the air this morning. Temperatures across the region are in the mid to upper 60s, with dewpoint temperatures in the mid 60s. This is why it feels muggy this morning, and there are patchy areas of fog and mist throughout the area. Skies are cloudy and will remain so throughout much of the day today, with warmth and humidity continuing.

The sun will try to peak out from behind the clouds from time to time today, but will be mostly unsuccessful. Temperatures in the 60s this morning make way for low 70s in the early afternoon. A weak cold front is moving through the region now, which will help cool off temperatures overnight tonight into the low 50s. However, skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the night.

There is the potential for some early morning fog again tomorrow morning before a partly cloudy day sets up across the region. Highs will only reach the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon, and cooler temperatures are in store for the end of the week. By Friday, skies will be mostly clear, but lows will dip into the 30s with daytime highs only reaching the 50s. This cooler weather will continue into the weekend and the new year.