Another warm afternoon before cool temperatures arrive for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The end of the work week brings us more cloud cover, but the warmer temperatures stick around.

Highs top out in the upper 80s.

A few sprinkles of rain are possible across Taylor County Thursday with spotty showers across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Friday.

These spotty showers and increased cloud cover is a sign of the cold front that is approaching.

This cold front passes early Saturday with highs Saturday dropping to the low 80s.

Cloud cover sticks around Saturday, so lows into Sunday morning will be in the mid 50s.

As cloud cover moves out and drier air moves in, highs will only top out in the mid 70s Sunday with lows dropping to the low 50s Monday morning!