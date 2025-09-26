Another round of rainfall overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although we saw lots of rainfall throughout the day, it has helped keep temperatures in the 70s and 80s across the area.

However, we aren't done with the rain just yet. Overnight, another round will make its way through and spotty showers will be left behind throughout the day Saturday.

Temperatures overnight will drop to the low 70s, but it will be muggy out there due to all of the moisture overhead.

Temperatures will start to rise back to the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday as more sunshine will be had despite the spotty showers.

Behind the front, more dry air. A drying trend will return early next week.

