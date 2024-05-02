Another round of morning fog with a hot and humid afternoon in store!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday morning brings another round of dense fog to the forecast.

Dense Fog Advisories are in place for most Big Bend and South Georgia counties in our area.

Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less at times. Drive carefully this Thursday morning.

Afternoon hours bring us a lot more sunshine.

You may see some cumulus clouds building throughout the day. A shower or storm or two is possible across our area as the heat and humidity work together to full some very spotty storms.

Highs Thursday will be in the low 90s. This will be the warmer day of the work week.

Highs Friday still hit upper 80s and low 90s, but more isolated shower chances will pop up throughout the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday afternoon and early evening with about half of us hearing thunder and seeing rain.