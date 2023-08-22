Another hot walk home from the bus stop Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The broad area of heat that has taken hold of most of the Midwest over the last several days is sliding east.

While still northeast of our area, we will still feel the affects of this area of high pressure.

The areas closest to the center of this high will be the tri-state area and central and southwest sides of the Big Bend.

These are the areas that have the highest likelihood of hitting triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rest of us will still be HOT though! Highs keep topping out in the upper 90s and low 100s through midweek.

Storm chances remain low, so only a handful of us will get a cooling shower over the next 6 days.

The only break in the heat is when we have another system moving in Monday. This will be when we have highs dropping to the low 90s with scattered storm chances returning.