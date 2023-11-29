ANOTHER FREEZE WARNING: Thu. morning as temperatures drop to or below 32-degrees again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — BRRR!!! For most of us, Wednesday morning marks the first freeze of the season.

Freeze Warnings remain in effect until 8 AM for inland neighborhoods, and coastal communities are under a Frost Advisory.

Clear skies, dry air, and little to no wind are to thank for our cold temperatures, along with the overall colder push of air in our area.

Highs Wednesday climb to the upper 50s even with clear skies.

Lows drop to freezing again Thursday morning, and another round of Freeze Warnings will be in effect.

Make sure you keep yourself, you pets, your plants and those neighbors especially susceptible to the cold warm during these next few evenings.

Highs and lows climb well above freezing by the end of the week.

Cloud cover, warmer air, and moisture-rich air move in for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Highs this weekend will be in the 70s, but widespread rain will make any kind of plans soggy with moderate to heavy rain expected to last through Monday.