Another dry day is in store for Thursday as highs climb into the 80s

Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the mid to upper 70s as sun shines over much of the area. Some clouds made for overcast conditions during the mid-afternoon hours, but the sun is back out and will stay out through the remainder of the day. Overnight some passing clouds will make way for patchy fog during the early morning hours as lows drop into the low to mid 50s across the area.

Thursday will begin with fog clearing across the area as skies remain partly cloudy with ample periods of sunshine throughout the day. This will help warm temperatures into the 70s by noon with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s. This starts a stretch of 80 degree plus days that last through the weekend, with skies staying dry until Friday afternoon.

Isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon, especially in our southern Georgia counties as humidity increases across the region with highs reaching the mid 80s. Overnight lows only dip into the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend as isolated to scattered storm remain in the forecast, especially on Sunday. Monday morning features a cold front moving through the region knocking highs back down to the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s starting Tuesday morning. This will start next week off with below average temperatures.