Another drier day and another cooler night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday's highs will be closer to average with temperatures topping out in the low 90s.

Drier air fills in over our area, so these temperatures will actually feel like the low 90s.

It is when we add excess humidity back into the atmosphere our 'feels-like' temperatures or heat indicies are much higher than the actual temperature.

This will not happen until later in the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday keep in mostly drier air, low rain chances, and cooler nights.

Lows drop to the upper 60s and low 70s!

Otherwise, highs increase, humidity increases, and our rain chances increase through the end of the week into the weekend.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s Friday through Sunday, and we will be dodging a few isolated showers and storms most afternoons.