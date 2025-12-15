Another chilly night in store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold isn't done just yet! Temperatures overnight Monday will go back down into the upper 20s to low 30s, but the wind chill will be gone.

However, another Freeze Warning is in place for Jackson, Seminole, Decatur, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Clinch, Echols, Hamilton, and Suwannee counties as temperatures are expected to get as low as 23°.

A few clouds are possible overnight, mainly in eastern neighborhoods as a high pressure to our east is pushing some moisture in from the Atlantic.

Tuesday will be similar to today with slightly warmer highs, getting into the upper 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

We will continue to warm up with each day this week, eventually getting back to the low 70s by the end of the week.

The next chance for showers comes Thursday as another cold front approaches. This one will be on the weak side, so temperatures won't drop too much once we are behind it.

