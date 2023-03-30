Another batch of Saturday thunderstorms in the mix this weekend

A storm system set to create a severe weather outbreak in the Midwest Friday will influence a few of our own strong thunderstorms Saturday.

Initial forecast indicators show a low-end chance for isolated severe thunderstorms in southern Georgia and the stateline north Florida counties Saturday afternoon and evening.

The cold front — part of the broader disturbance in the central U.S. late this week — will slip toward the region Saturday, into a warmer and moister air mass locally. The system, along with south winds here, will create areas of clouds, with showers and thunder popping up by Saturday afternoon.

While several thunderstorms are projected to form Saturday, severe storms are expected to be isolated. If and when stronger storms strengthen, they can be intense with locally heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and possible severe-weather elements of hail and damaging gusts. A few local severe thunderstorm warnings can be issued for counties affected by such activity.

