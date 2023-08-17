Another afternoon of storms, drier air around the corner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday's highs will be in the mid 90s, but humidity sticks around for one more day.

Afternoon showers and storms will develop across the Big Bend and southeast Georgia.

We finally have a break from high humidity as we head into the end of the week and the weekend.

Moisture levels in our atmosphere drop, but warmer weather just will not kick out.

With highs in the upper 90s Friday through Sunday, it will at least feel like the upper 90s instead of the low 100s.

It will still be hot though, but less humid.

Shower chances also go down with the drop in moisture levels.

Chances of rain will be spotty through the weekend and into early next week.