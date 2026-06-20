Another afternoon of scattered activity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The scattered activity will continue through the evening before dissipating overnight, leaving cloud cover.

The Big Bend and south Georgia are in a Marginal (level 1 of 5) risk for severe weather for the rest of Saturday. The main threats are gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Isolated flooding is a concern as the ground is already saturated, so most of any additional rainfall will sit on top.

ABC 27 Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday

Father's Day looks to be filled with scattered activity throughout the afternoon, but not as much as the past few days. Not everyone will get in on the rainfall, but those that do, expect heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s over the next few days, eventually reaching the upper 90s by Tuesday. With lots of moisture sticking around, feelslike temperatures will be in the triple digits for most.

A break from the rain is on the horizon! Rain chances will drop briefly Monday and Tuesday with increased coverage come midweek.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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