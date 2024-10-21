Annual Orionid meteor shower to streak across nighttime sky

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A space spectacle is reaching its peak early this week, providing a glimpse of the effects of a long-past comet in the solar system.

The Orionid meteor shower — active since last September and lasting through late November — provides its best visibility chances Sunday night and Monday morning.

The earth passes through the debris field of Halley's Comet annually around the northern hemisphere's fall season. That debris encounters friction from the gases that make up the earth's atmosphere, causing specks of comet tail dust to burn and create the fast-moving streaks of light.

This phenomenon can be witnessed most frequently Sunday night and Monday morning.

The meteors appear to radiate in the Orion constellation, but the streaks can be seen in a broad stretch of the nighttime sky.

Best visibility would be offered in areas away from city lights, with a couple of hours for your eyes to adjust to the darkness of night.

Moonlight from the waning gibbous moon can reduce the quality of star streak gazing, though. Patchy clouds may also interfere from time to time.

The same comet's dust trail triggers the May meteor shower called the Eta Aquarids.