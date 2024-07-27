Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Afternoon rumblers are setting up for the Big Bend and South Georgia

Scattered storms start to dissipate after sunset
ABC 27
Scattered storms start to dissipate after sunset<br/>
Scattered storms start to dissipate after sunset
Posted at
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another round of afternoon storms have popped up across South Georgia and the Big Bend Saturday afternoon and evening.

Some claps of thunder can be heard with a few stronger storms. Gusty wind is possible at times.

The biggest impact will be the heavy rain.

Extra moisture in our atmosphere can be pulled by these storms and 2-3" an hour could fall over some places.

This could mean extra water on roadways and in low-lying areas.

Another round of heavy afternoon and evening showers is possible again Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood