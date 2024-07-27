Afternoon rumblers are setting up for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another round of afternoon storms have popped up across South Georgia and the Big Bend Saturday afternoon and evening.

Some claps of thunder can be heard with a few stronger storms. Gusty wind is possible at times.

The biggest impact will be the heavy rain.

Extra moisture in our atmosphere can be pulled by these storms and 2-3" an hour could fall over some places.

This could mean extra water on roadways and in low-lying areas.

Another round of heavy afternoon and evening showers is possible again Sunday.