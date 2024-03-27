ACTIVE STORMS: continue Wednesday with flooding potential through Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday morning kicked off with a loud start for many of our neighborhoods.

Storms produced frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail.

The potential for strong to severe storms is not over yet.

Wednesday mid-morning and afternoon the threat for gusty wind and hail still exists with storms moving through parts of the I-10 and I-75 interchange and along the southeast side of the Big Bend.

A cold front stalls over our area late on Wednesday. Moisture runs along the boundary line there with heavy rain moving through over a longer period of time.

This sets us up for the potential for flooding Wednesday through Thursday morning.

A Flood Watch is still in effect for those areas until Thursday early morning.

Drive carefully to work or school this morning.