ACTIVE STORMS: continue Wednesday with flooding potential through Thursday morning

Active weather continues through Wednesday
Stormy start to Wednesday with threat of storms lingering into afternoon
Flood Watch in effect until Thursday morning
Posted at 4:49 AM, Mar 27, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday morning kicked off with a loud start for many of our neighborhoods.

Storms produced frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail.

The potential for strong to severe storms is not over yet.

Wednesday mid-morning and afternoon the threat for gusty wind and hail still exists with storms moving through parts of the I-10 and I-75 interchange and along the southeast side of the Big Bend.

A cold front stalls over our area late on Wednesday. Moisture runs along the boundary line there with heavy rain moving through over a longer period of time.

This sets us up for the potential for flooding Wednesday through Thursday morning.

A Flood Watch is still in effect for those areas until Thursday early morning.

Drive carefully to work or school this morning.

