Abundant sunshine will be found across the area for the first part of the week

Clear skies have taken over the region, and in addition to calm winds they have allowed temperatures to fall into the mid 30s across the region this morning. Skies remain clear throughout the day as temperatures rise through the 40s and 50s during the morning hours. Afternoon highs peak in the lower 60s mid-afternoon with winds remaining very light out of the north-northwest.

Skies remain clear and sunny throughout the first part of the week, allowing for morning lows to dip into the 30s the next few nights. While highs will be below average for Monday, 70s return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon and highs stay in the 70s through the weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunny skies and continue the trend of cold mornings and warm afternoons.

Thursday features some more cloud cover in the forecast, and partly cloudy skies will continue through the weekend. If there are any showers this week, they will occur between Thursday and Saturday although they will be very spotty in nature, and the vast majority of us will remain dry. A dry cold front moves through Friday into Saturday, bringing lows down into the 40s for the weekend after waking up in the 50s on Friday, but highs remain in the 70s throughout the week and weekend.