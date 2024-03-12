Above average temperatures with partly cloudy skies dominate the area this week

After a cold start this morning, temperatures have rebounded into the mid 70s across the area this afternoon. A few upper level clouds have passed through the area today, but a mostly sunny sky has dominated for much of the day. Over the next few hours, skies sill continue to remain mostly clear as temperatures fall through the 60s and 50s overnight. Little to no wind will help temperatures fall into the lower 50s for lows by the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will begin on the cool side with temperatures in the 50s, but not as cold as yesterday morning. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the morning hours as temperatures warm into the upper 60s by noontime. Highs will reach the upper 70s by the mid-afternoon as a few more clouds filter into the region as the evening rolls around. A wind flow out of the south-southwest will continue to filter in more moisture to the region throughout the day, setting up a humid end to the week.

Highs return to the 80s by Thursday afternoon, before isolated storms are possible throughout the region starting Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s by the weekend and scattered storms set up across the region ahead of a cold front. A cold front moves through the region Monday, bringing drier and cooler air into the area to start next week. Enjoy the above average temperatures that close out the week!