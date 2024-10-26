Above average temperatures continue through the rest of October with dry weather

Temperatures Saturday afternoon reached the upper 80s and low 90s with a record daily high of 91 degrees set at the Tallahassee airport. This beats the old record high set back on October 26, 1931 of 90 degrees. Skies remain clear throughout the rest of tonight as lows dip into the low 60s early Sunday morning. Clear skies continue into the day on Sunday.

Sunday will start with temperatures in the 60s quickly warming through the 70s and into the 80s by the afternoon. Rain stays away throughout the day as highs reach the upper 80s. Skies remain mostly blue and sunny with a few isolated clouds working their way into the area, more likely in the late afternoon.

The workweek will start with mostly clear skies once again with a tad bit more humidity in play. This keeps afternoon highs for much of the week in the mid 80s with lows in the low 60s. The best chance for rain will come on Tuesday, but the vast majority of the area stays dry that day with rain chances only at 20%.