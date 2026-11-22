TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The overcast conditions will linger into the overnight hours but start to break apart through Monday.

This will allow the sunshine to peak through and temperatures to reach the mid 70s Monday afternoon.

A weak cold front is on its way and will pass through late Monday into Tuesday. This will bring another batch of moisture, so the muggy conditions are sticking around. However, rain chances will remain low until an additional cold front approaches midweek.

This one will bring an increase in shower and storm activity Wednesday. As it moves out, showers will linger into the early parts of Thanksgiving Day before the clouds start to clear throughout the later parts of the day. Temperatures will drop to the low 60s for highs and back to the 40s overnight.

Once the front moves out, late-week will be filled with sunshine!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.