A week full of afternoon showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Shower and storm activity is expected to linger through sunset, but not for everyone.

Activity is scattered across the area with the bulk of it in western neighborhoods through Liberty, Gadsden, Decatur, Grady, and Mitchell counties.

The rain will clear overnight, but the clouds will stick around as lows only get down into the low 70s.

Showers are possible to start earlier in the morning for Memorial Day, but are expected to be isolated. Scattered activity is expected throughout the afternoon.

Not everyone will get in on rainfall, but coverage is expected to be higher.

The Big Bend and south Georgia are in a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for sever weather Monday with the main threats being gusty wind and small hail.

ABC 27 Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Monday

Throughout the rest of the week, a similar pattern is expected with rain activity each afternoon. Showers and cloud cover will help keep a majority of highs across the area in the upper 80s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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