A week full of 80s, clouds, and showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A very spring-like pattern will be in place this week!

Temperatures will climb with each day, eventually reaching the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs and the low 60s for overnight lows.

Cloud cover will most likely be a feature each afternoon, some days more than others.

A slight rain chance will also be in play each day throughout the week mainly due to daytime heating popping up a few isolated showers. These will be quick and will leave as quick as they pop up and surely won't be enough to put a dent in the drought.

Humidity levels are also expected to rise slightly as winds shift to become more south/southeasterly, moving moisture in from the Gulf.

Towards the end of the week is when rain chances are highest due to a cold front approaching and moving through around Easter Sunday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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