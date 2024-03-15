A warm weekend brings the potential for storms, some possibly severe, on Sunday

A humid and very warm day has shaped up across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia this afternoon as partly cloudy skies and southwesterly wind flow has brought temperatures into the mid 80s with dewpoint temperatures in the 60s. While strong to severe storms are popping off to our west and northwest, our area is remaining dry, with a small chance at an isolated shower or storm through the evening and early overnight hours. Any storm that does form has a minimal chance to bring damaging wind gusts, small hail, or even a tornado, so it is a good reminder to stay weather aware throughout the evening.

Most of the region is expected to stay dry as more clouds filter into the area overnight, bringing lows into the low to mid 60s by the early morning hours. Patchy areas of fog are possible around sunrise, so make sure to drive carefully early on Saturday morning!

Some periods of morning clouds are expected to make way for partly cloudy skies during the afternoon as morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s rise into the low to mid 80s by 2pm in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out closer to sunset, but most of the region will remain dry on Saturday as well.

Sunday will bring some widely scattered rain and thunderstorms to the region with the chance a few storms can reach severe limits during the afternoon and evening hours. A 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms in the form of damaging wind gusts, small hail, and an isolated tornado has been issued for Sunday, making for another day to keep an eye to the sky and ABC 27 First To Know Weather this weekend.

Monday morning a cold front moves through the region clearing out any leftover showers, bringing highs back down into the 70s and 60s for the first half of the week. Partly cloudy skies with sunnier periods will make for comfortabe weather to get outdoors, although mornings will start off a little chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday into Friday next week a low pressure system will approach the area, bringing the chance for isolated to scattered storms to the forecast as highs remain in the mid 70s. Keep the umbrella handy this weekend, and enjoy the drier weather next week!