A warm and sunny start to 2024 makes way for clouds and showers by midweek

ENTER DATELINE — 2024 is starting off with sunny skies and warm temperatures sitting in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. A cold front moving through the region will bring in cooler air tonight, dipping lows into the mid 30s while skies remain clear. This will bring cooler weather for the day on Tuesday, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies continuing.

The next chance at rain will fall on Wednesday, as a low pressure system passes to the south. This will bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers into our region, especially during the evening hours. While not a washout, hit or miss showers will be spread across the area throughout the evening. Skies dry out on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, while overnight lows dip into the mid 30s.

By this weekend, another low pressure system approaches the region bringing some more widespread showers Saturday evening. This will also help bring in more mild air from the south, allowing highs to rise into the mid 60s. As the low pulls away on Sunday, highs fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.