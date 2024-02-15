A warm and dry end to the workweek makes way for a cooler weekend with showers

After a beautiful sunny day for Valentine's Day yesterday, another warm day is in store today! While temperatures are starting off in the low to mid 40s this morning, temperatures will quickly warm this morning through the 50s and 60s this morning to highs in the 70s later this afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with some sunnier periods during the midday hours. Cloud cover will mostly hug the coastline, making for more clouds the farther south you are.

Rain stays away from the forecast through the end of the workweek, but moisture will increase across the area as wind flow shifts from a northerly to southerly direction throughout the day. This will help keep low tonight in the mid to upper 40s, while cloud coverage increases for the day tomorrow. Highs will still reach the 70s, and there is a small chance at an isolated shower Friday afternoon.

Saturday brings the greatest chance for rain throughout the week as a cold front approaches from the west. This will bring widespread showers to the region that will last through Sunday morning. This will also make for mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend. Skies clear out later in the day on Sunday, making for a sunny and mild start to next week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s.