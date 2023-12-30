A very cold night is in store before a sunny and dry end to 2023 tomorrow

ENTER DATELINE — It's another cool day across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with temperatures in the low 50s after sunset. Clear skies and calm winds tonight will allow for rapidly cooling conditions, with temperatures falling quickly through the 40s and 30s, with lows tonight bottoming out in the upper 20s. This has prompted a Freeze Warning for our easternmost counties and a Frost Advisory along the Big Bend coastline. However, the entirety of the region has the potential to see frost develop overnight with many reaching sub-freezing temperatures.

2023 will end on a dry and sunny note, with abundant sunshine lasting throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures will start off cold, but quickly warm through the 30s and 40s after sunrise. By noon, temperatures will be in the 50s, and highs will top out in the low 60s tomorrow afternoon. New Year's Eve activities tomorrow night will feature mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the 40s.

The new year starts off with some showers in the region, with Monday warming up into the upper 60s. There is a chance at an isolated shower Monday night into Tuesday morning, before another system brings another chance at rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Showers will remain light with the heaviest of the rain falling to the south of us. Another system works its way into the region Saturday next week, bringing us the greatest chance for rain in the extended forecast.