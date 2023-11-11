A mostly cloudy sky continues throughout the weekend with some rain showers in the area

ENTER DATELINE — Cloudy skies continue to dominate the region this afternoon, with some light showers popping up on radar from time to time. Any showers that do form will be brief and light and nature this evening, while the majority of the region will remain on the dry side. Temperatures across the region vary, with low to mid 60s found across our southern Georgia counties, while the Florida Big Bend is seeing temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The Big Bend is seeing some increased humidity as well, with dewpoint temperatures in the 60s while southern Georgia is seeing drier conditions with dewpoint temperatures in the 50s.

Over the next few hours, temperatures will fall through the 60s across the region, with cloud cover continuing across the area. Lows in the Big Bend will dip into the low 60s by the early morning hours, while southern Georgia will see lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will start cloudy yet again, with the sun trying to make some brief appearances from behind the clouds. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for much of the day, with parts of the Big Bend reaching the low 70s for afternoon highs. A cloudy morning sky will make for some peaks of sunshine later in the day, with some showers possible throughout the day. The majority of the region will remain on the dry side, and like today, any showers that do form will be light and brief in nature.

Heading into the work week, a mostly cloudy sky continues in the forecast with increasing rain chances towards the middle of the week. Wednesday holds the greatest chance of rain with the arrival of an upper level disturbance, and throughout the week, a few inches of rain are possible. Some gradual clearing arrives by the end of the week, with temperatures warming back up to the mid to upper 70s.