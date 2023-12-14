A low pressure system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible flooding this weekend

Ahead of this weekend's rain event, breezy conditions are in place across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with current winds generally 15-20 mph throughout the region. Winds can gust upwards of 25 mph over the next few days. Temperatures continue to be mild this afternoon, with readings in the 60s across the area. Skies are partly cloudy with periods of sun that have helped warm us up throughout the day. Over the next few hours, partly cloudy skies will continue with temperatures falling through the 50s. Overnight, lows will fall into the mid 40s, with clearing skies throughout the night.

Tomorrow will begin on the mostly sunny side, with chilly temperatures warming through the 40s. Breezy conditions will continue, with some more clouds filtering in for the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will cover the region during the afternoon, with highs warming into the mid 60s.

The main focus will be on a low pressure system moving into the region from the southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. How close it tracks to the region will determine the biggest impacts, but right now you should prepare for gusty winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and the chance for some thunderstorms. I expect the severe weather threat to remain to our southeast, but there is a small possibility some severe storms will make it into parts of the Suwannee River Valley.

While breezy conditions have already moved into the region, showers and gusty winds will arrive late in the day on Saturday into the overnight hours. This weekend will remain mostly cloudy, with steady rain moving into the region Sunday morning. Again, how much rain falls will determine on the exact track of the low pressure system, but right now a fair estimate will be between 2-4 inches will locally higher totals. Wind gusts will be in excess of 30 mph, with the chance at some gusts up to 40 mph. Coastal flooding is possible depending on how close the low tracks, but Flood Watches may be issued across the area sometime during the weekend. Keep updated with us here at First To Know Weather for the latest on the storm as it approaches closer!