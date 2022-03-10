A few more rounds of strong to severe storms before clearing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've got a few more rounds of storms on the way across the Big Bend and southern Georgia through this morning and again Friday into Saturday before the forecast calms down for a few days. Ongoing showers and storms this morning have been sinking to our south and the main rain focus will be to our south this afternoon and overnight as things briefly dry out locally. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for areas along and south of I-10, although the severe threat will be tapered off by mid-afternoon. It's going to be a brief reprieve from the storm activity before the rain chances ramp back up again for Friday and Saturday morning.

A stronger cold front arrives Friday afternoon and night, renewing rain and severe storm risks for the region. While rain and storm activity ramps up tomorrow morning and through the early afternoon, most of the activity should remain sub-severe with the potential for thunder and pockets of heavy rainfall. Once the front begins to push through tomorrow night, the same threats as yesterday are expected for the overnight hours with storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Local flooding is possible, especially for areas with the most significant rainfall totals south of I-10.

Once the front clears Saturday afternoon, a clearing trend begins with gusty winds and temperatures falling into the upper 20's and lower 40's.

Wind chills can dip as low as the upper teens and lower 20's around sunrise on Sunday.

