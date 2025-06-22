A dry start to the work week comes with rising temperatures

ENTER DATELINE — As the overnight hours approach, a few showers will continue to linger in some neighborhoods before clearing out overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will bring the beginning of a short lived shift to our weather pattern. A high pressure system will dominate the area causing our rain chances to decrease but temperatures to increase.

With Monday's rain chances dropping to 20%, we will be left with the sun shining through some passing clouds. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s and continue to do so Tuesday and Wednesday.

With limited rain across the area, the heat index will surpass 100° for multiple days.

Make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks as summertime heat is in full swing!

Rain chances will return to the forecast later in the week as the upper levels of the atmosphere begins to regain moisture. Although these showers will cause the temperatures to decrease, the humidity will return.

As far as the tropics go, an area of low pressure located in the middle of the Atlantic has a 20% chance of development, but has no threat to land.

