A dry and sunny Saturday makes way for showers and clouds for Sunday

Black Friday is wrapping up on a chilly note, with temperatures falling through the 50s and bottoming out in the upper 40s tomorrow morning. Some clouds are passing overhead but some clearer periods will shape up throughout the night. Skies will remain dry throughout the overnight hours but it will be a good idea to wear a coat to any late night activities you may have planned.

Tomorrow will start on the chilly side with temperatures warming through the 50s with a mostly sunny sky. A few sunny periods throughout the morning will continue into the afternoon hours, helping to warm highs into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon. Around sunset tomorrow, some clouds will begin filtering into the region and build during the overnight hours. This will keep lows on the mild side tomorrow night, only dipping into the low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with hit or miss showers throughout the day. This will keep highs in the upper 60s for much of the region, before one more day with highs reaching the 70s on Monday. Monday into Tuesday a cold front will move through the region, dipping overnight lows into the low 40s with highs only reaching the low 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday nights will feature lows dipping into the 30s for much of the region, making for some very chilly starts Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Make sure to take out the winter coat for next week because you are going to need it!