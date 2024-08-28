A/C in overdrive again Wednesday as highs top out in upper 90s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs climb to the upper 90s again Wednesday afternoon.

Humidity lingers in our area, so it could feel even hotter- more like the triple digits at times.

Sunshine will be around for early morning hours. A few clouds build in the afternoon.

Besides feeling sticky, the humidity and southeasterly and easterly wind help drive warmer temperatures and enough afternoon wind inland to prompt spotty afternoon storms again.

The seabreeze will also aid in afternoon storm activity.

These spotty storms will mostly be isolated to the Big Bend inland coastal neighborhoods, but we cannot rule out a few storms north of I-10 later in the evening.

Rain chances go down for our holiday weekend, but the heat stays on! Highs remain in the upper 90s through the beginning of the weekend.