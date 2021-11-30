2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Review

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today marks the last day of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season! Overall activity has been quiet across the Atlantic Basin since early October, with the exception of Wanda, but the busy start and August and September helped contribute to the third most active Atlantic Hurricane Season on record (behind 2020 and 2005).

The 2021 season used up all 21 names on the list for the second year in a row. Those 21 named storms are above the average of 14. Out of the 21, seven became hurricanes, with four major hurricanes. There were 8 landfalling storms in the United States, with the strongest being Category 4 Hurricane Ida which made landfall in Louisiana on August 29th with max winds of 150 mph.

Out of those 8 landfalling storms in the US, three made landfall in the Florida Panhandle bringing some impacts to coastal areas of the Big Bend and further inland across the Panhandle and southern Georgia. Tropical Storm Elsa, Fred, and Mindy made their respective landfalls along the Big Bend coast in July, August, and September.

Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st-November 30th every year.

