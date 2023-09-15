WATCH VIDEO: Police in Georgia rescue man from car during flash flood

Body camera video records police saving a driver from a flash flood.

It happened Thursday in Atlanata.

Watch the video to see how they got the man out of the car.

NEWS RELEASE:

On September 14, 2023, the City of Atlanta experienced major rainfall, causing significant flooding in multiple parts of our city. Our E911 Center became inundated with weather related emergency calls and travel became difficult for our emergency responders. Throughout this weather event, our E911 staff and city's first responders rose to the challenge, scrambling to handle as many emergencies as possible, as quickly as they could.In one instance, an Atlanta Police Officer came upon major flooding on Peachtree Street, near Atlanta's Public Safety Headquarters. In the flooded roadway, the officer observed a sedan, partially submerged in standing water. An Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Captain was already at the vehicle, attempting to rescue the trapped driver. The water was so deep the vehicle was being lifted from the ground and the doors would not open. The officer waded into the water to help and used his baton to break out the driver side window. Once the window was broken out, the AFRD captain and the officer helped the driver escape through the window and assisted him to safety.We are extremely proud or the actions of Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Terrance Simon and Atlanta Police Officer Rayando Bryan . Their response to this critical incident is yet another example of the commitment our city has made to ensure competent, well prepared, well trained first responders are available when needed.

