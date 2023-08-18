WATCH: Smoke, flames appear to shoot out of jet engine as it flies over Houston

HOUSTON, Tx. (CNN) — Frightening moments were recorded on board a Southwest Airlines flight earlier this week.

Bursts of flame and smoke could be seen appearing to shoot out of the right-side jet engine. It happened after takeoff on Tuesday in the skies over Houston as the plane was traveling to Cancun.

The airline says Southwest Flight 307 returned to the airport for inspection of a possible mechanical issue. According to flight tracking website Flight Aware, the plane was in flight approximately 27 minutes before turning back.

A Southwest spokesperson said the jet landed safely and was taken out of service for review. A different aircraft eventually continued the flight to Cancun.