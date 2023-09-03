WATCH: Sens. Ossoff, Rev. Warnock survey Hurricane Idalia damage, meet with local leaders in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Sunday, U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Idalia alongside Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and met with local leaders, including Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter, State Representatives John LaHood, Chas Cannon, and Dexter Sharper, and Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, among others.

The Senators also joined Red Cross Volunteers to help distribute supplies at the Red Cross Resource Site in the Valdosta Cinema Parking Lot.