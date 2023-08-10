WATCH: New bodycam video shows how Chattanooga Police reacted to crash involving Gov. DeSantis

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTXL) — Chattanooga Police Department has released bodycam video showing the response to a crash involving Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Associated Press reported DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday, July 25 in Tennessee. He was uninjured as he traveled in a motorcade to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid.

The AP reported the chain reaction crash happened before 8:15 a.m. when traffic slowed on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga, causing four cars in the motorcade to hit one another, police said. The bodycam video shows officers walking around the vehicles involved.

AP reported all the vehicles involved in the crash were government vehicles taking DeSantis and his team to his scheduled event. The Republican White House hopeful was not hurt, according to Chattanooga police. A female staff member who suffered a minor injury in the crash was treated at the event, police said.

The bodycam video attached to this story has been edited for time.