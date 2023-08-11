WATCH: Gov. DeSantis reacts to special counsel appointment in Hunter Biden probe

HARLAN, Iowa (WTXL) — Republican governor and presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, reacted to the appointment of a special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

DeSantis was speaking to a crowd in Harlan, Iowa Friday. Earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son, as the special counsel. It comes as plea deal talks in Hunter Biden’s case hit an impasse.

The AP also reported Hunter Biden’s attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Friday. AP also reported House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The Republicans are struggling to connect the son’s work to his father, and so far they have not been able to produce evidence to show any wrongdoing.