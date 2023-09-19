WATCH: Georgia cop, good Samaritans lift car to save teen driver

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Body camera video above shows the rescue of a teenager who was pinned under a vehicle northeast of Atlanta.

Lawrenceville Police Department said it happened on September 13 around 11 p.m. LPD Sgt Peterson was conducting a stationary traffic enforcement when he saw a speeding driver.

Shortly after the pursuit began, LPD said Sgt. Peterson drove up to an overturned vehicle and learned it was the same vehicle he was pursuing. After checking the driver for injuries, LPD said Peterson noticed the driver had been partially thrown out of the vehicle's sunroof.

The driver's upper body and head were squeezed between the roof of the vehicle and the road. The driver was having trouble breathing.

LPD said after several minutes, officers and multiple Good Samaritans were able to left the vehicle high enough for the driver to be freed. LPD added the 19-year-old driver sustained several injuries related to the crash. As of Sept. 18, the driver was receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

LPD said the actions of the officers and Samaritans likely saved the driver's life.