Wakulla County issues mandatory evacuations

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order.
It covers people living in coastal or low-lying areas, as well as mobile homes, due to the threat of Hurricane Idalia.
