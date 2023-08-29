Watch Now
Wakulla County issues mandatory evacuations

Only some residents are affected
MGN Online
Posted at 9:45 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 09:45:22-04

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order.
It covers people living in coastal or low-lying areas, as well as mobile homes, due to the threat of Hurricane Idalia.

