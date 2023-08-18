Watch Now
WATCH: Volunteers pack thousands of 'power packs' for Big Bend students; see what's inside

Packs going to title 1 elementary schools in the area
Posted at 3:42 PM, Aug 18, 2023
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (WTXL) — Attendants at the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce conference came together Friday for the Second Harvest Power Pack event.

In 90 minutes, they filled 3,000 packs for students. Bags include snacks like granola, trail mix, gummies.

Volunteers also wrote messages to students that will be in each bag.

Taking a look at the bigger picture, Second Harvest of the Big Bend said, "more than 36,0000 children in the Big Bend live in 'working poor' households. Their families live paycheck-to-paycheck, often not earning enough to cover basic necessities, including food. Second Harvest’s Child Nutrition Programs meet the specific nutritional needs of children."

Second Harvest's partner agencies are located throughout their 17-county Big Bend service area, including Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla, Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, and Suwanee.

