WATCH: Volunteers pack thousands of 'power packs' for Big Bend students; see what's inside

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (WTXL) — Attendants at the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce conference came together Friday for the Second Harvest Power Pack event.

We did it - more than 3,000 bags packed! pic.twitter.com/yewPQWc6H5 — Vicki Bradley (@VickiMarie31) August 18, 2023

In 90 minutes, they filled 3,000 packs for students. Bags include snacks like granola, trail mix, gummies.

Volunteers also wrote messages to students that will be in each bag.

We are all set for the Power Pack Event the @TalChamber Conference! Join us at 1:30pm in Talbot C! #TLHACC23 pic.twitter.com/NXcn6dwlB4 — Second Harvest of the Big Bend (@SecondHarvestBB) August 18, 2023

Taking a look at the bigger picture, Second Harvest of the Big Bend said, "more than 36,0000 children in the Big Bend live in 'working poor' households. Their families live paycheck-to-paycheck, often not earning enough to cover basic necessities, including food. Second Harvest’s Child Nutrition Programs meet the specific nutritional needs of children."

Second Harvest's partner agencies are located throughout their 17-county Big Bend service area, including Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla, Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, and Suwanee.

