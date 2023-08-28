Watch Now
Voluntary evacuation order given for parts of Jefferson County

County’s emergency shelter opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday
Source: MGN Online / Photo: Brandon Beyer / Twitter
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 15:20:56-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has issued a voluntary evacuation order for low lying areas. The order also applies to mobile and modular homes and RVs in Jefferson County.

Emergency officials are asking residents to make plans to evacuate to a relative or friend’s home that is located outside of flood-prone areas. As of Monday afternoon, there are no shelters open.

Jefferson County Offices will be closed Tuesday at noon and Wednesday. The county’s emergency shelter opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson County K-12 at 50 David Road Monticello, FL 32344.

Emergency officials said as Hurricane Idalia approaches the area, once wind speeds reach a sustained speed of 35 mph, no emergency vehicles will be on the road.

Before leaving, the sheriff’s office reminds you to:

  • Lock all doors and windows
  • Put on shutters if necessary
  • Turn off all appliances, faucets and LP gas tanks
  • Bring a 3 to 5 day supply of personal hygiene, water and food times with you

For more information, call 850-342-0211.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

