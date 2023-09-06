LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Hurricane Idalia hit Lowndes County hard.

The school district is working to thank people who showed up to help.

Friday night's game kicks off at 8 p.m.

NEWS RELEASE:

Vikings Offer Free Admission to Hurricane Heroes for Friday's Football Game

The Vikings appreciate our Hurricane Heroes and hope you'll enjoy an exciting night of football on us! With appropriate identification, first responders, utility workers, disaster volunteers, etc., along with their spouse and school-age children, are invited to join us for Friday night’s football game on the Visitor’s side at no cost. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., kick-off is at 8:00 p.m.

This is also our Pink Out Game, so we hope you will join us in sporting PINK for Breast Cancer Awareness!