VIEWER VIDEO: Car bursts into flames at Tallahassee gas station; see where it happened

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed to ABC 27 they responded to a car fire at a gas station in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon.

Destiney Burt sent ABC 27 video of the car with flames shooting out the windows and into the canopy of the gas station associated with Sam’s Club. At one point in the video, sparks can be seen flying.

Destiney Burt Car burning at gas pump at Sam's Club in Tallahassee

ABC 27 called Sam’s Club to see if they were aware of the situation. They told us over the phone that the management team is working on the situation. They would not share any additional details.

We checked with the Tallahassee Police Department to see if they were responding. A spokesperson told us they were unaware of the situation at the time of the call.

Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed they responded to 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd Tuesday afternoon. TFD said they put the fire out quickly. Employees working at the station shut off the fuel supply quickly. No one was hurt. TFD said there was some damage to the fuel pump and the overhang.

TFD did not have a cause for the fire identified as of this publication, but they told us it appeared to be unrelated to the fuel pumps.