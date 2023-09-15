VIDEO: Students safe following Suwannee County school lockdown

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — At least one school in Suwannee County was put on lock down Friday afternoon. Video above from a viewer shows the response from parents and law enforcement.

Suwannee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the following on Facebook:

"This afternoon a call came out of a possible intruder on campus at Riverside Elementary School in Live Oak, FL. At this time, everything is safe and there are no known threats to students. A joint statement from the Suwannee County School District and the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office will follow."

ABC 27 reached out to the school district for comment, but they would not share any additional details over the phone. The sheriff's office confirmed the lock down had lifted when we called just after 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.