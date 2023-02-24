Victim's family leaves hand-written note following Dillbeck execution

A convicted of murdering a woman from Tallahassee is put to death.

“The sentence of the State of Florida versus Donald Dillbeck was carried out at 6:13 p.m.,” confirmed Michelle Glady, spokesperson for the department of corrections.

Dillbeck was put to death by lethal injection Thursday.

“The execution went as scheduled and took place without incident,” Glady added.

Dillbeck was convicted of killing Faye Vann in Tallahassee in 1990.

Glady added, “while there were family members there, no one wished to speak at the event this evening.”

The Vann family chose to leave a hand-written note instead, which read in part, “the execution has given us some closure. We are grateful to Governor DeSantis for carrying out the sentence.”

Not everyone agreed with that death sentence.

“All killing is wrong,” Phillip Egitto said. He traveled a long way to share that idea with a crowd across from the prison. He said he made a three hour drive from Daytona Beach.

Instead of execution, Egitto said Dillbeck should have gotten, “life without parole. I would like to see some more mental health for everybody involved.” That’s a message he’s sending to leaders in law enforcement.

When it came to Dillbeck’s last word, ABC 27 asked Glady, “Did Mr. Dillbeck say anything?"

“He did provide a last statement.,” Glady said. When asked what that statement was, Glady responded, “I did not record it, nor did he provide it in writing.”

As far as the lethal injection is concerned, Glady said the procedure went without incident.