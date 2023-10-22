Vegas police officer sentenced after robbing 3 casinos of $164,000

A police officer was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison this week after a string of thefts at different Las Vegas casinos.

Following his 12-year prison sentence, 33-year-old Caleb Mitchell Rogers will be placed on three years of supervised release, according to CNN.

In July, a federal jury convicted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer of robbing three Las Vegas casinos, from which he stole approximately $164,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada.

First, Rogers stole $73,810 from a casino in the western part of Las Vegas on Nov. 12, 2021. On Jan. 6, 2022, he stole $11,500 from a casino in North Las Vegas. In both cases, he walked directly to the casino's cashier's cage and demanded the money.

The third incident happened on Feb. 27, 2022, when Rogers ran toward two casino employees and yelled, "Get away from the money. I've got a gun. I will shoot you," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada said in a press release. He climbed over the counter, shoved an employee to the floor and stuffed $78,898 into a bag before fleeing.

The employees triggered an alarm, and a security officer tackled Rogers as he ran toward a parking garage. He drew his gun and threatened to shoot the security guard. Security officers disarmed and restrained him until LVMPD officers arrived and arrested him.

Upon checking the revolver's serial number, it became clear the gun belonged to the LVMPD.

At his trial, prosecutors argued that Rogers robbed the casinos to pay off debts he incurred from a gambling addiction, according to CNN.

