Valdosta Wake Compound kicks off fifth annual Yardsale wakeboarding competition after Hurricane Idalia

Valdosta Wake Compound wake boarding qualifier began Tuesday

Competition begins Saturday

Watch video to see more about the Valdosta Wake Compound

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Boarder preparing to go into the water.

Fall may be fast approaching, but this week, wake boarders are catching waves at Valdosta Wake Compound as if summer never left.

I'm Malia Thomas, your Valdosta neighborhood reporter. Here at the Compound, boarders are practicing for the fifth annual Yardsale Competition qualifier.

The Yardsale Competition used to be a private event called the Jamboree, hosted at a park in Texas. There were boarders, but no spectators. Luke Tilt owns VWC. He tells me he worked with the hosts of the private competition to make it a public event that can be enjoyed by all enthusiasts.

"It's kind of slowly growing that way, but there are a lot of international riders that are super talented. This has been around in Europe for years but we're still on the infant side of it."

Competitor Ralphy Slaton has been wakeboarding since he was 10. He tells me he hopes he makes it to the main event and rides along with his friends and the pros.

"So everybody will be on the dock, vibes will be super high, everybody hyping each other up, just having a good time."

The VWC will be hosting the Yardsale competition until Saturday the 16th.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC 27.

