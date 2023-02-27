Valdosta, Tallahassee Fire Departments respond to multiple house fires

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta and Tallahassee Fire Departments were kept busy for the end of the weekend.

Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning. VFD confirmed the fire began with a burning candle inside the home. The call for help came in just before 5 a.m. at 808 E. Jane Street. No one was hurt. VFD said a total of 14 fire personnel responded to the scene. VFD also said, “three occupants were displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by Red Cross.”

The NFPA Research Division said, “from 2015-2019 U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 7,400 home structure fires that were started by candles per year. These fires caused an annual average of 90 deaths, 670 injuries and $291 million in direct property damage.”

Keep candles at least 12 inches from anything that can burn. -NFPA

Tallahassee Fire Department said they responded to two different structure fires in less than an hour Sunday morning.

TFD said the first fire call was dispatched at 11:01 a.m., Sunday. It was located in the 1900 block of Orchard Pond Parkway. When fire crews arrived, they went in the building and found fire in a bedroom. They put out the fire, searched the home and found no one inside. No one was hurt. Talquin Electric Co-Op and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office helped with this incident. We’ve reached out to TFD to see if a cause has been determined for this fire. We’ll let you know when we hear back.

TFD said the second fire was dispatched shortly after the first around 11:18 a.m., Sunday. That fire was located in the 3700 block of Caracus Court. TFD said they arrived on scene and found fire showing from the front of a home. Crews went inside and extinguished the fire. TFD said they “searched the home and found no occupants inside but rescued three dogs and two cats from the structure.” TFD added the pets were treated on scene. No one was hurt. We’ve reached out to TFD to see if a cause has been determined for this fire. We’ll let you know when we hear back.

TFD said Leon County Animal Control, Leon County EMS and City of Tallahassee Utilities helped at this scene. They also said, “the Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.”

