Valdosta businesses get help in Hurricane Idalia's wake

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

While many areas of town are still dealing with the damage FROM HURRICANE Idalia, the Small Business Administration IS STEPPING IN TO HELP businesses dealing with the storm's economic IMPACT.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta here at the Chamber of Commerce where local businesses are receiving some much needed support.

With Valdosta named a disaster area by the federal government, People have been able to get financial assitance from agencies like FEMA and the SBA.

Opportunities that Chamber president Christie Moore encoruages local business to look into.

"What many people don't realize is that as far as natural disasters go, there isn't a ton of assistance for businesses. Property owners yes, but not businesses, so we encourage them to apply with SBA and get assistance," she said.

Two types of loans are available with the help of SBA. Applications for physical damages will be accepted until NOVEMBER 6. With economic support applications closing as of JUNE 2024.

The SBA will be at the Chamber until this Saturday.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC 27.