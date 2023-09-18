Valdosta announces 2023 Winnersville Classic ticket sales; what you need to know

The Valdosta Wildcats are getting set to host their rivals, the Lowndes Vikings.

NEWS RELEASE:

The excitement is building in Valdosta as we gear up for the 2023 Winnersville Classic. This year, the Valdosta Wildcats host their rivals, the Lowndes Vikings in historic Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Friday, October 6. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 pm.

Valdosta City Schools Athletics is pleased to announce the ticket sale details for this year's event.

Ticket Sale Information:

NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD ON GOFAN FOR THE 2023 WINNERSVILLE CLASSIC.

Ticket Sale Dates: September 25 – September 29, 2023

Location: Wildcat Ticket Office

Ticket Office Hours:

Monday: 9 am - 12 pm & 3 - 6 pm Tuesday: 9 am - 12 pm & 3 - 6 pm Wednesday: 3 - 6 pm Thursday: 3 - 6 pm Friday: 8 am - 12 pm



Ticket Priority Information:

Monday: Tickets will be sold to Season Ticket Holders, TD Club Members, and Parents of Football Players, Cheerleaders, and Band Members.

Tuesday: Tickets will be available for purchase by all Valdosta City Schools employees.

Wednesday - Friday: Sales will be open to the general public.

Parents: Parents will be allowed to purchase their season ticket number plus two additional tickets.

Season Ticket Holders: Season Ticket Holders may purchase the same number of tickets as their season tickets.

Touchdown Club (TD) Members: TD Club Members can purchase the same number of tickets as their membership allows.

Season Ticket Holders and TD Club Members are not allowed to combine their allocations to purchase more tickets.

Ticket Prices:

Reserve Tickets: $12

General Admission Tickets: $10

Student Tickets (Valdosta High School Students Only): $5

Valdosta High School students will purchase their tickets at school.



Payment Information:

All in-person ticket sales will be CASH ONLY. Remember there will be no sales on GoFan for the 2023 Winnersville Classic.

Don't miss out on this epic showdown between the Valdosta Wildcats and Lowndes Vikings. Mark your calendars and be sure to secure your tickets during the designated sales days.

